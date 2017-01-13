Miami Beach

January 13, 2017 6:29 PM

Construction worker falls to his death from Miami Beach condo

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

A construction worker fell to his death in Miami Beach Friday morning, police said.

Miami Beach spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said 50-year-old Alvaro Navarro fell three stories from the Decoplage condominium on 100 Lincoln Road around 9 a.m.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue took Navarro to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It’s unclear what caused Navarro’s fall, but bystander video purportedly from the day before the accident shows construction workers climbing on the building’s balconies without safety equipment.

Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have taken over the investigation.

Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc

