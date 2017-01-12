Police search for a car that hit a visiting college student and broke his bones

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach Pause

0:44 Chaos of Miami Beach shootout caught on camera

1:07 Renovation of the Miami Beach Convention Center

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship

2:20 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide