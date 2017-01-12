Police search for a car that hit a visiting college student and broke his bones

Abhishek Tulsyan came to Miami Beach during a holiday break from Babson College as a healthy 24-year-old. He remains in Miami Beach 12 days into the New Year with broken bones.
Tulsyan is still in Mount Sinai Medical Center after a Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash caused what the office of his attorney, Mick Callahan, called “extensive damage to his left side.” Miami Beach police, who said Tulsyan had to undergo several operations, released a video as they search for the 2013 black or blue Chevrolet Camaro that did the hitting and running.
In a Sherbrooke Hotel surveillance video of the crash, Tulsyan stands on the northeast corner of Collins Avenue and Ninth Street around 2:40 a.m. He is facing west with his heels on the sidewalk wheelchair access ramp. The northbound Camaro bashes Tulsyan into the bushes about four feet away without slowing.
Unless the Camaro has been repaired, the car would have damage to the passenger’s side’s front.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or go to the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments