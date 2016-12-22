Venetian Causeway will open temporarily to help ease holiday traffic woes

With the holidays comes even more traffic.
To help ease some of it, the Venetian Causeway’s east drawbridge, which has been closed because of repairs, will temporarily open to vehicular, cycling and pedestrian traffic — through 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The bridge, which connects Rivo Alto Island and Belle Isle, has been closed since Nov. 14 — other than a brief opening for Art Basel — to repair the motors, switches, brakes and wiring of the drawbridge.
Work on the project is expected to be complete by Dec. 29. The west bridge remains open.
