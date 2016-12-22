‘Red Roses For a Blue Lady’ composer Sid Tepper gets Surfside street named in his memory

The town of Surfside on Dec. 16 designated 89th Street at Irving Avenue as Sid Tepper Street, in honor of the composer who wrote the hit song ‘Red Roses For a Blue Lady,’ along with other popular tunes.
Four of Tepper’s children — Jackie, Brian, Susan and Michelle — joined dozens of family, friends and officials at the street designation ceremony. A fifth sibling, Warren, could not attend.
Sid Tepper lived in Surfside for more than 40 years, and most recently at Williams Island in Aventura. He died in 2015 at age 96. The street renaming extends several blocks along 89th Street (now Sid Tepper Street) east to Harding Avenue.
