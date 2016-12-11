Miami Beach

December 11, 2016 8:10 PM

The art crowd’s gone and the Venetian Causeway’s east bridge is closing again

By Carli Teproff

Art Basel’s over, and one of the Venetian Causeway’s bridges is back to being closed.

Beginning at 4 a.m. Monday, the east drawbridge that connects Rivo Alto Island and Belle Isle will, once again, be closed to vehicular, cycling and pedestrian traffic.

The bridge was closed Nov. 14 to work on the motors, switches, brakes and wiring of the drawbridge, which has been known to get stuck. Work was expected to stop for five days for Art Basel traffic, but the bridge actually opened before Thanksgiving, giving commuters a longer window.

The bridge will likely remain closed through Dec. 29. The west bridge remains open.

