Miami Beach police shut down block of Ocean Drive to investigate possible explosive

Miami Beach Police have shut down the 900 block of Ocean Drive due to threats of a possible explosive.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department got four calls on the non-emergency line from a man making threats.
“He stated that there were explosives along Ocean Drive between Ninth Street and 10th Street,” said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers and police dogs were on the scene in South Beach sweeping the area.
#Traffic: 900 block of Ocean Drive is closed due to threats of a possible explosive. Officers on scene out of an abundance of caution 1/2— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 8, 2016
As of 11:15 p.m., police were following protocol and investigating the threats.
This news bulletin will be updated when more information becomes available.
