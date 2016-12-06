Pearl Harbor veterans to be honored in Miami Beach

In remembrance of those who fought in Pearl Harbor, burned, tattered and torn U.S. flags will be handed to 25 World War II veterans on Wednesday during a ceremony in Miami Beach.
The presentation, held by the Miami Beach Fire and Police departments, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 4 on 68th Street and Indian Creek Drive.
Girl Scouts and firefighters will preside over the flags as four military service men and women present the flags to the war vets. The event is being held in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Girl Scouts Troop 1239.
Gordon Read, a 94-year-old Navy veteran who fought in Pearl Harbor and the WWII Southwest Pacific, will be part of the ceremony.
“This collaborative effort will remind us of the importance of paying proper respect to the nation’s most iconic symbol of freedom,” said Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez in a statement. “We look forward to housing a permanent flag drop station for our community to properly dispose of their torn and tattered American flags.”
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
IF YOU GO:
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Miami Beach Fire Station No. 4 (68 Street and Indian Creek Drive)
Comments