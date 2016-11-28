Miami Beach will name street after Muhammad Ali

Miami Beach is naming one of its streets after late boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, city leaders will unveil a second name for Convention Center Drive, home to the venue where Ali famously “shook the world” and upset Sonny Liston in 1964 to win the heavyweight title: Muhammad Ali Way.
Mayor Philip Levine proposed honoring Ali this way after he died in June. Levine has asked city commissioners to convene for a special meeting Tuesday to pass a resolution approving the change.
The meeting will be held on the third floor of City Hall, which is at the corner of 17th Street and soon-to-Muhammad Ali Way (Convention Center Drive).
