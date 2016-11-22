Construction crew accidentally cuts internet access for Miami Beach City Hall

A construction crew accidentally cut the lines bringing AT&T internet access to some Miami Beach buildings, leaving City Hall cut off on Tuesday morning.
Miami Beach City Hall lost internet and phone service, although the 911 dispatch is unaffected, said spokeswoman Tonya Daniels. Callers using direct lines will be fine, but because the extension system uses Voice over Internet Protocol it isn’t working.
Daniels said most city employees are available through their cellphones, and some will check their email using data.
“There are ways to contact people in City Hall, and we thank everyone for their patience,” she said.
With the internet out, the building department cannot issue permits or schedule inspections. Daniels said workers are repairing the broken line, which is near Dade Boulevard and Bay Road.
Repair crews working on restoring internet & phone lines to City Hall pic.twitter.com/yIZk0phkxv— City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) November 22, 2016
The effects of the snipped line could reach all the way to Belle Isle. Nine Island Avenue, a condominium on the island, reported an interruption of phone service on Tuesday morning. In a message to residents, the building said it “is apparently an ATT issue.”
“We’re not sure [what the issue is]. They’re supposed to come look at it today,” said employee Yarelis Aleman.
Kelly Starling, an AT&T spokeswoman, wouldn’t say how many customers were affected by the cut line, but said “technicians are on site and working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue.”
