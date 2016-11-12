Miami Beach

November 12, 2016 3:13 PM

Crash shuts down eastbound MacArthur Causeway lanes to Miami Beach

By David J. Neal

A major accident with injuries near the Miami Children’s Museum has the MacArthur Causeway down to one lane on its eastbound side. All lanes had been shut down for about 15 minutes after the accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The accident caused heavy congestion from Biscayne Boulevard to Alton Road.

Miami Beach police are asking people to take Interstate 195, the Julia Tuttle Causeway, to get to Miami Beach until the wreckage can be cleared.

Miami Beach

