Crash shuts down eastbound MacArthur Causeway lanes to Miami Beach

A major accident with injuries near the Miami Children’s Museum has the MacArthur Causeway down to one lane on its eastbound side. All lanes had been shut down for about 15 minutes after the accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The accident caused heavy congestion from Biscayne Boulevard to Alton Road.
Miami Beach police are asking people to take Interstate 195, the Julia Tuttle Causeway, to get to Miami Beach until the wreckage can be cleared.
Closed due to accident in #Miami on MacArthur Cswy EB between Parrot Jungle Trl and Brg Rd, stopped traffic back to I-395, delay of 26 mins— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 12, 2016
#Traffic Update: MacArthur Cswy eastbound is closed due to a traffic crash with injuries. Please use Julia Tuttle to come to Miami Beach. pic.twitter.com/E4VgqfCLOi— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 12, 2016
