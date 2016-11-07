Venetian Causeway closed due to gas leak

The Venetian Causeway was shut Monday afternoon after reports of a gas leak, Miami police said.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, and no one is being allowed off the Venetian Islands.
As of late Monday afternoon, the police did not know when lanes would be reopened.
“We don’t have further information,” said Yeliza Cedano, a Miami police spokeswoman. “But as of now we’re trying to get everything open as soon as possible.”
According to NBC 6, officials said that a construction crew broke a main gas line. The gas company is on-site trying to repair the damages.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
