Miami Beach police hunt for armed robber who threatened to shoot hotel staff

A slow evening at the Ocean Surf Hotel turned dramatic when an armed robber demanded cash.
Miami Beach police say a medium-built man in his late 20s in a hoodie walked up to the front desk at the hotel, 7436 Ocean Ter., and pulled a gun on the clerk.
“Nobody move,” he said, according to the report. “Give me the money! If you don’t hurry up, I’ll shoot you!”
The bandit, who may have tattoos around his eyes, made off with $600 in cash and headed north on Ocean Terrace after the Sunday robbery.
Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments