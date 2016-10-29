Cher to headline another South Florida fundraiser for Hillary Clinton

Cher will once again headline a South Florida fundraiser for Hillary Clinton —and this one comes just two days before the election.
The award-winning entertainer will appear Nov. 6 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, according to an event listing on Clinton’s website. The listing does not indicate what time the event will take place or if Clinton will attend.
It will be the second South Florida fundraiser for Clinton that Cher has headlined in recent months. She also hosted an event in Wynwood with SAVE, a gay rights group, that raised $130,000 in August.
Tickets for the Miami Beach event range from $45 to $2,700. The $2,700 tickets include a host reception with Cher, while the $1,000 tickets promise a photo with her and the $250 tickets include preferred seating.
These events will continue the push by both Clinton and Donald Trump to gain support in Florida, a key swing state as the campaign season wraps up.
Saturday night, Jennifer Lopez will perform a free concert at Bayfront Park in Miami in support of Clinton. The presidential nominee might make an appearance at the show.
President Barack Obama, who was in South Florida last week to support Clinton in Miami Gardens and discuss the Affordable Care Act in downtown Miami, will return to Miami next week to rally for her again.
Clinton’s campaign is also dealing with new attention on her private email server as FBI Director James Comey announced, in a letter to Congress Friday, that the agency would be re-examining emails that might be relevant to the FBI’s investigation.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments