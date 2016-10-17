Rollover crash on MacArthur Causeway sends three to hospital

The MacArthur Causeway westbound is temporarily closed tonight due to a rollover crash that occurred at Terminal Isle, Miami Beach police said.
Police recommend drivers use Venetian Way or the Julia Tuttle Causeway.
#Traffic Alert: Westbound MacArthur closed due to single vehicle rollover at Terminal Isle. Plz use Venetian or Tuttle to leave MB.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 18, 2016
According to Miami Beach police, the vehicle rolled over a barrier and onto the rocks along the MacArthur Causeway.
Three people were taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital. One is in critical condition.
