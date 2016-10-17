Miami Beach

October 17, 2016 11:12 PM

Rollover crash on MacArthur Causeway sends three to hospital

By Cresonia Hsieh

chsieh@miamiherald.com

The MacArthur Causeway westbound is temporarily closed tonight due to a rollover crash that occurred at Terminal Isle, Miami Beach police said.

Police recommend drivers use Venetian Way or the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

According to Miami Beach police, the vehicle rolled over a barrier and onto the rocks along the MacArthur Causeway.

Three people were taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital. One is in critical condition.

