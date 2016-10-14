King tide arrives in South Florida

The annual king tides are rising in South Florida, causing some flooding in coastal areas.
Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com

Miami Beach

Bal Harbour officials discuss Police Chief Mark Overton

Bal Harbour Village Manager Jorge Gonzalez and acting Bal Harbour Police Chief Miguel de la Rosa express their gratitude for the emergency responders who treated Bal Harbour Police Chief Mark Overton Monday, July 4, 2016. Overton, who went into cardiac arrest Monday morning, is at Mount Sinai Medical Center and in the Intensive Care Unit in serious yet stable condition.

Miami Beach

Miguel de la Rosa will be the acting police chief of Bal Harbour

Acting Bal Harbour Police Chief Miguel de la Rosa explains Monday, July 4, 2016, how he will be stepping into the police chief's role while Bal Harbour Police Chief Mark Overton is on medical leave. Overton, who went into cardiac arrest Monday morning, is at Mount Sinai Medical Center and in the Intensive Care Unit in serious yet stable condition.

Editor's Choice Videos