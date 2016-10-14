King tide arrives in South Florida

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks about the announcement made August 19, 2016 by Gov. Rick Scott that there are five known cases of locally transmitted Zika in a 1.5 square mile zone in Miami Beach.
Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip announce on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, that there are five known Zika cases in Miami Beach, in a 1.5-square-mile transmission zone in the city.
Bal Harbour Village Manager Jorge Gonzalez and acting Bal Harbour Police Chief Miguel de la Rosa express their gratitude for the emergency responders who treated Bal Harbour Police Chief Mark Overton Monday, July 4, 2016. Overton, who went into cardiac arrest Monday morning, is at Mount Sinai Medical Center and in the Intensive Care Unit in serious yet stable condition.
Acting Bal Harbour Police Chief Miguel de la Rosa explains Monday, July 4, 2016, how he will be stepping into the police chief's role while Bal Harbour Police Chief Mark Overton is on medical leave. Overton, who went into cardiac arrest Monday morning, is at Mount Sinai Medical Center and in the Intensive Care Unit in serious yet stable condition.
Bal Harbour Village Manager Jorge Gonzalez expresses his gratitude for the emergency responders who treated Bal Harbour Police Chief Mark Overton Monday, July 4, 2016. Overton, who went into cardiac arrest Monday morning, is at Mount Sinai Medical Center and in the Intensive Care Unit in serious yet stable condition.
Akinyele Adams, the new owner of space on Ocean Drive, says he just wants to open a soul food restaurant. He feels residents have jumped to conclusions because he’s black and was formerly associated with the King of Diamonds strip club.
Geochemist Henry Briceño and NOAA molecular biologist Chris Sinigalliano address their report about human waste bacteria being present during king tides to Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and commissioners.