That man suspected of attempted murder and sexual battery? Miami Beach police caught him.

On Sunday night, a woman bleeding from her face told Miami Beach police she was sexually assaulted before escaping from the man who threatened to kill her.
After her report, cops increased patrols around 21st and the beach and asked for the public’s help.
On Wednesday, a suspect was arrested in the 100 block of Lincoln Road by Miami Beach police’s Ocean Drive squad.
Police recognized Darrell McWilliams, 32, through a matching description. He was later identified by the victim.
McWilliams is homeless and had recently been released after servting time for sexual assault and second-degree murder, police said. Police say McWilliams also admitted to the new charges of armed robbery and sexual assault.
McWilliams was aken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he awaits a bond hearing. He was charged with sexual battery, armed robbery and deadly weapon.
