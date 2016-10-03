Miami Beach police looking for man who attacked a woman on the beach

Miami Beach police are looking for a man whom they say violently attacked a woman.
The subject is described as a slimly built man in his early 30s. The police said he is about 5’7” and has dark, short and curly hair. His face is unshaven. He was last spotted wearing a faded green short sleeve T-shirt with a white logo with triangles on it. His pants were either light-colored long shorts or folded pants.
On Sunday night, a woman was taking pictures along the shoreline in the 2100 block of Miami Beach on her way to work when she spotted the man sitting in a beach chair. While she was taking a picture, the man came up behind, punched her, placed her in a chokehold and cut her face with a sharp object.
The police describe the woman’s multiple facial wounds as serious.
The woman was able to fight back and run to a nearby hotel, but not before the man sexually assaulted her. The incident happened around 10 p.m.
Police and fire department were called shortly after 10 p.m.
The man is facing attempted murder and sexual battery charges.
In light of the incident, Miami Beach police have increased patrols in the area.
“Our number one goal is to apprehend this very dangerous criminal in hopes of preventing someone (else) from going through this traumatic experience,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, Miami Beach police spokesperson.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).
Comments