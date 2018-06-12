Store owner's surveillance video shows him getting robbed of $2,000 at gunpoint

Surveillance footage shows thief robbing $2,000 from a victim at gunpoint The City of Miami Police Department published a surveillance video showing a gun-wielding suspect stealing $2,000 from a victim at the Teresita Discount store located at 434 Southwest 8th Avenue in Miami on May 31, 2018. City of Miami Police Department Matias J. Ocner ×

SHARE COPY LINK The City of Miami Police Department published a surveillance video showing a gun-wielding suspect stealing $2,000 from a victim at the Teresita Discount store located at 434 Southwest 8th Avenue in Miami on May 31, 2018. City of Miami Police Department Matias J. Ocner