Store owner's surveillance video shows him getting robbed of $2,000 at gunpoint

A Little Havana shop owner's surveillance video showed the quick cash robbery at gunpoint by a man he thought was bringing him business.
According to Miami police, a stranger called the owner of Teresita Discount and claimed he had some items that could be resold in the store. The caller told Teresita's owner he had been referred by a mutual friend.
On May 31, the robber called Teresita's owner and said he was at the back of the business, 434 SW Eighth Ave. When the owner went to the open back door, video shows the robber arriving with a trash bag bulging with stuff.
The robber put the trash bag down inside, then whipped out a gun. He then reached into the frozen store owner's right front pocket, pulled out a wad of cash and fled.
Miami police said the cash clump amounted to $2,000 and the robber took off in a newer model, beige four-door car. He is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, between 190 to 215 pounds, clean-shaven. He had a Cuban or Puerto Rican accent. He wore a black jacket with white T-shirt, a teal baseball cap with a black visor and black pants.
Anyone with information can contact Miami police at 305-603-6370. Or, to remain anonymous, call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); text 274637 with "CSMD" and the tip; or go to the Miami Crime Stoppers website.
