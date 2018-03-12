Miami police applauded the demolition of a Little Havana house that had been taken over by drug users and squatters.
Miami police applauded the demolition of a Little Havana house that had been taken over by drug users and squatters. Miami Police
Miami police applauded the demolition of a Little Havana house that had been taken over by drug users and squatters. Miami Police

Little Havana - Flagami

The Little Havana house had become a haven for drug users, so the city tore it down

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 12, 2018 08:50 PM

The Little Havana home was a haven for drug users and squatters.

The house on the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Fifth Street turned into a narcotics hub for some of Miami’s homeless after its owner died a few years ago. The house rapidly became grounds for routine drug dealing, a major neighborhood nuisance, according to Miami police.

On Monday however, the unkempt, dilapidated home at 525 SW 14th Ave. was demolished. Video posted to a Miami police commander’s Twitter page broadcast the destruction.

“Finally one less drug house in Little Havana,” wrote Nerly Papier, a neighborhood police commander. “We will continue to clean our city to make it the #SafestCity.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the footage, heavy equipment is seen smashing the vacant home to ruins, prompting Papier to follow up with another tweet.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Miami Police Major Armando Aguilar also chimed in:

“Forget nipping crime in the bud — go straight for the roots!” he posted.

What will go on the now-vacant property is a mystery. So far this year, the city has torn down five homes, and more tear-downs are in the works, police said.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers

View More Video