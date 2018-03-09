As Sunday’s Calle Ocho festival looms, so do 20 blocks of street closures

On Sunday, thousands of people are expected to flood the streets of Miami’s Little Havana for the largest Hispanic festival in the country — Calle Ocho.
The annual carnival will take place on 20 blocks of Southwest Eighth Street and will feature 12 stages. Among the performers: Willy Chirino, Aymée Nuviola of the telenovela “Celia,” and Chyno Miranda from Chyno and Nacho.
Other festivities include the Cuban Sandwich Smackdown, along with several stations of art, food, fashion, and sports.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest 27th and 12th avenues. Streets closures will be in place from 11:30 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday. The closures include:
▪ Eastbound traffic on Southwest Eighth Street from 27th to 12th avenues will be closed.
▪ Traffic traveling eastbound on Southwest Eighth Street will be detoured northbound or southbound at Southwest 27th Avenue.
▪ Miami-Dade Transit buses, which normally travel along Southwest Eighth Street, will be detoured. To check the status of the bus routes, click here.
▪ Southwest Seventh Street will remain open westbound until Southwest 12th Avenue, then detoured north.
▪ Only residents who live in the area will be allowed access to Southwest Seventh Street on the north or south side of Southwest Ninth Street.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
