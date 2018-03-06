Police called a van parked in Little Havana a ‘mobile bomb.’ Here’s why.

A van parked in Little Havana reeked of gas and someone even spotted fuel dripping from the vehicle, police said.
Reports began coming into 911, leading officers to the 1998 Ford Econoline van parked in the 1200 block of Southwest Fourth Street.
Inside: A 250-gallon plastic drum filled to the top with fuel.
“This is a mobile bomb that actually could have probably taken out a half a block if it detonated or if somebody actually maybe lit a cigarette around it,” said Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz.
The gas was removed and the van was impounded.
Police say they are still looking for the owner of the van.
“This is a very, very serious issue,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Special Investigations Section 305-603-6720 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
