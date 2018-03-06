Police called a van parked in Little Havana a ‘mobile bomb.’ Here’s why.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 95 McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers Pause 39 Disabled man gets stuck in construction site trying to cross street 69 Small businesses in Little Havana are at risk of disappearing 57 This ice cream shop is a gem in Little Havana 130 Police union contributes to GoFundMe page for senior citizen killed in cop car crash 54 Woman stabbed to death by estranged husband 116 Group fights to preserve Miami's Little Havana section 130 Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson tries cafecito at Versailles 67 Miami police probe Little Havana shooting after 2 are killed, child is injured 388 Deadly stabbing at Little Havana bar shown on surveillance video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

City of Miami police responded to multiple calls of a strong odor of gasoline emanating from a van in the 1200 block of S.W. 4th Street in Little Havana. Once officers arrived, they spotted an unoccupied white 1998 Ford Econoline van that appeared to be leaking fluid. Officers discovered that the van had over 250 gallons of gas inside. C.M. Guerrero & David Santiago The Miami Herald

