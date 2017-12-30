MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami police investigating shooting at sports bar near Marlins Park

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

December 30, 2017 06:50 PM

Following a week of gun violence across the city, Miami police are investigating another shooting that happened early Saturday morning outside a sports bar near Marlins Park.

Miami Police spokesman Christopher Bess said officers responded to a shots-fired call and arrived at about 3 a.m. at the Batting Cage Sports Bar, 1704 NW Seventh St. in Little Havana, but didn’t find a victim or suspects.

Bess said they later discovered that the victim had taken himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was recovering from his wound and was in stable condition.

Police have not identified the victim or given information on what might have caused the shooting.

In the past week a teenager in Little Haiti and a 22-year-old in Model City were fatally shot. And early Tuesday, police found a man shot dead in Little Havana.

So far no arrests have been made in those cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

