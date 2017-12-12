Students fall ill at Miami middle school after ingesting mystery pills

Nearly a dozen students at a Miami middle school fell ill and eight were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after ingesting unknown pills brought by a student.
The 11 students at Kinloch Park Middle, 4340 NW Third St., were feeling lethargic, according to Miami-Dade school district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego. Officials then called Miami Fire Rescue at about 10:30 a.m.
Eight were taken to either Miami Children’s or Holtz Children’s hospitals. Another three were treated at the school and sent home with their parents.
Gonzalez-Diego said the children took some kind of pills that one of the students brought from home but did not reveal what it was. She said the girl who brought the pills “will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct.”
The students were six- through ninth-graders and ranged from 12 to 14 years old.
Miami-Dade schools police will investigate the incident.
