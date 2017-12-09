Man shot multiple times Saturday morning near Marlins Park

A predawn shooting a block from Marlins Park sent one man to Ryder Trauma Center Saturday morning.
Sunrise found blood and 14 evidence markers at the corner of Northwest Seventh Street and 17th Court, outside TealTickets ticket brokers. Across Seventh Street, one marker sat outside Batting Cage sports bar.
Multiple gunshots from the incident awoke residents of Stadium Tower, 1760 NW Seventh St., around 4:30 a.m. A black car and motorcycle were seen speeding west on Northwest Seventh Street afterwards.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
