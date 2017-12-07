They pay almost $1,000 a month for rat-infested apartments. Now they may be evicted.

Taymara Linarte fixes her three-year-old daughter’s hair in front of the Little Havana building where she and her four children live. Residents of the building at 946 SW 4th St. face eviction due to a city of Miami lawsuit demanding everyone move out because of deplorable living conditions. Linarte does not want to leave because she can’t afford to go anywhere else in Miami. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com