There is a shortage of Latinas in tech. CODeLLA summer camp aims to fix that

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Police union contributes to GoFundMe page for senior citizen killed in cop car crash Pause 0:55 Woman stabbed to death by estranged husband 1:57 Group fights to preserve Miami's Little Havana section 2:11 Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson tries cafecito at Versailles 1:08 Miami police probe Little Havana shooting after 2 are killed, child is injured 6:29 Deadly stabbing at Little Havana bar shown on surveillance video 1:27 Attempted armored truck robbery foiled by driver 1:38 Miami Police search for armed suspect in Little Havana 1:35 How to have a good time at Calle Ocho 0:41 Celebrating the 18th annual Miracle on the Mile Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The summer camp provides free coding and entrepreneurship programs for girls ages 8 to 12 from Hialeah and Little Havana and also offers after-school programs. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

The summer camp provides free coding and entrepreneurship programs for girls ages 8 to 12 from Hialeah and Little Havana and also offers after-school programs. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald