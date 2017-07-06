Planning on driving near All-Star Game events? Beware of road closures

Fans who plan to attend the All-Star Game or any events surrounding it, as well as anyone who has to drive through the areas where those events will take place, be warned: There will be traffic hassles.
The first road closure will take place on Friday due to FanFest at the Miami Beach Convention Center, MLB spokesman Matt Bourne wrote in an email. Washington Avenue southbound will be closed from 17th Street to Dade Boulevard. It will remain closed through Tuesday.
Biscayne Boulevard northbound will also be closed on Friday starting at 9 p.m. due to the Electric Run 5K. It will remain closed until 2 a.m. on Sunday. Port Boulevard will also be closed for the race from 4 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, with drivers heading to PortMiami getting diverted into the PortMiami tunnel. Prior to 4 p.m., all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on Port Boulevard will remain open.
On Sunday, the right lane along Biscayne Boulevard northbound from Northeast Seventh Street to Northeast 11th Street will be closed from 8 p.m.-midnight for the All-Star Gala at the Perez Art Museum. In addition, Lot C near the Adrienne Arsht Center will be closed for a ridesharing lot from the museum.
And on Tuesday, Biscayne Boulevard northbound from Chopin Plaza (near the InterContinental Miami) to Northeast Eighth Street will be closed beginning at midnight for the All-Star Red Carpet Parade, which will trudge down Biscayne. Northeast Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets will remain open until around 10:30, but with no turns onto Biscayne northbound. Southeast Third Street and all other intersections onto Biscayne northbound will be closed until around 3:30 or 4 p.m., when all the parade closures will be opened back up.
As for the events at the stadium, starting with All-Star Sunday and continuing with the Home Run Derby on Monday and All-Star Game on Tuesday, Northwest 16th Avenue will be closed from Third Street to Seventh Street, and Northwest 14th Avenue will be closed from Flagler Street to Second Street. These closures will remain intact continuously for the three days.
