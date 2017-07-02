Man, apparently under influence of drugs, dies in custody of Miami police

An unidentified man believed to be under the influence of drugs died on Saturday after he was taken into police custody.
Miami police went to 698 W. Flagler St. on Saturday morning after receiving word of a man threatening to shoot a woman.
When they arrived, Miami police say they found the man “in an altered state behaving in an erratic manner.”
He first attempted to run into traffic before officers restrained him. He then became aggressive with the officers and attempted to kick them.
“During this time, the man stopped breathing and collapsed,” a police spokesman said in a news release.
The man was not immediately identified.
Paramedics attempted CPR but he died on the scene.
Comments