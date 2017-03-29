Man in a Miami Marlins shirt isn’t dressed for a game. He robs a bank, the FBI says

A man in a Miami Marlins shirt, a bucket hat and sunglasses walked into a bank in Little Havana Wednesday and demanded money from an employee, according to the FBI.
The man got away with undisclosed amount of cash, but investigators are hoping that images captured on bank cameras will help them identify the robber.
The heist happened at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Bank branch, 622 S.W. 27th Ave.
There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers AT 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
