Puerto Rican band Plena Es to perform March 25 in Little Havana

Miamians can dance the night away at the upcoming Little Havana Social Club thanks to the sounds of the Caribbean band Plena Es.
The Little Havana Social Club featuring Plena Es will take place at Miami Dade College’s Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St. at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Tickets in advance are $15 and $20 at the door. Miami Dade College students pay $10.
Plema Es is a high-energy Caribbean dance band founded by Pierre Ramos in 2004. The band features unique and authentic Puerto Rican sounds from the islands' indigenous Taino and slaves.
The Little Havana Social Club celebrates and promotes Latin American heritage through music and dance.
The performance will be preceded by complimentary dance lessons, and followed by an after party. Specialty food and cocktails will be available for purchase.
For details, visit http://koubekcenter.org/.
