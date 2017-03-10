Drivers beware. Streets closures planned for annual Calle Ocho festival

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Little Havana Sunday for the annual Calle Ocho Street Festival for food, fun and music. While the festival, which is in its 40th year, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, road closures will begin Saturday night.
The festival, which includes everything from the Cuban Sandwich Smackdown to performances by Albita and CNCO, will take place on Southwest Eight Street between Southwest 27th and 12th avenues.
Streets closures, according to Miami police, will be in place from 11:30 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday. The closures include:
▪ Eastbound traffic on Southwest Eighth between 27th and 12th avenues will be closed. Eastbound traffic on Southwest Eighth Street will be detoured northbound or southbound at 27th Avenue. Miami- Dade Transit buses, which normally travel along Southwest Eighth Street, will be detoured. Check Miami-Dade Transit for more information.
▪ Southwest Seventh Street will remain open westbound until Southwest 12 Avenue, then detoured north.
▪ People who live in the area will be allowed access on a “local traffic only” basis to Southwest Seventh Street on the north side or on the south side of Southwest Ninth Street.
Police are urging drivers to “take alternate routes” if they need to be in the festival area.
For more information visit carnavalmiami.com.
