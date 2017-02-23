Urban Promise Miami debuts Drive the Dream jobs expo for at-risk youth

3:04 Football quarterback shines after integration allows him to play at Gables High Pause

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:13 Florida Panthers winning streak ends

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video

0:52 Richard Corcoran: "Hell, no" to property tax increase

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

0:56 Heartfelt message to Gimenez from kids of undocumented immigrants

0:49 Part of Doral overtaken by odors of garbage

6:41 Taking on Trump’s travel ban