Road-rage shooting near a Miami bridge sends driver to the hospital

A man was fighting for his life at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday after being shot in what police believe was a road-rage incident.
Officers didn’t release names or a motive. They said shortly after 1 p.m. that two men got into an argument outside their vehicles when one of the men fired three times.
“Nothing indicates they knew each other,” said Miami police officer Christopher Bess, a spokesman for the department.
Police had one man in custody. The other remained in the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon
The shooting took place at Northwest 12th Avenue just south of the bridge and above Seventh Street, near the Miami Marlins stadium.
At 3 p.m., Northwest 12th Avenue in the area was closed off in both directions as police scoured the scene for evidence.
A white Chevy truck with the driver’s side door open sat in the middle lane. Next to it in the turn lane: a gray Chevy SUV, also with its door open.
A gun was visible on the dashboard of the gray SUV.
