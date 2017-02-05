A man just wanted to deal with his car trouble. He wound up shot dead

Stopping for car trouble in East Little Havana ended in a violent death for a driver, Miami police said Sunday.
Arriving at Northwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Saturday, police found a 40-year-old male unconscious with gunshot wounds to the chest.
Police say witnesses saw the man pull over to address a problem with his car. As he did, a robber demanded the driver’s possessions.
The driver refused and during a struggle, the robber pulled a gun and shot him. The driver, who was not identified Sunday afternoon, died at Ryder Trauma Center.
Police are still canvassing the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police’s homicide unit at 305-603-6350. Anonymous tips can be delivered through Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
