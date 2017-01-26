Police looking for Metro PCS ripoff artist

A criminal literally ripped off a Little Havana cell phone store in a theft caught on the store’s surveillance video.
The video from the Metro PCS at 1358 SW Eighth St. released Thursday by Miami police also shows the thief’s face as he leans on the counter near the camera around 7:25 p.m. Jan. 17. Later, he’s seen checking out an Apple iPhone Plus on a display stand near the door.
Suddenly, with a violent burst of muscle, the robber determinedly rips the phone from its display moorings and barrels out the door. The phone, valued at $770, left with the man, estimated at six-feet tall and weighing from 190-210 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030; Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477; or go to the Crime Stoppers website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
