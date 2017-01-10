Police have the car in deadly pawn shop robbery. Now, they’d like the passengers

Miami police released a photo of the red SUV they say was used in the deadly armed robbery of a Little Havana pawn shop. They’re still looking for the men who used the SUV to escape.
Since Thursday afternoon, Miami police have been searching for three suspects — one driver, one jewelry case smasher, one gunman — who hit Value Pawn & Jewelry, 717 SW 17th Ave., around 1:25 p.m. Two robbers went inside while the driver waited in the red 2006 Chevrolet Equinox with a Kentucky license plate.
As one took jewelry from the shattered case, the other shot 65-year-old customer Ricardo Reyes.
They raced out, jumped into the SUV, which raced north on 17th Avenue. Reyes died in the store.
Police said Tuesday they found the car. Now they’re looking for two men in their 20s.
Anyone with information on the car or the robbery is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6350.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
