Photo gallery: Three Kings Day Parade in Little Havana | Sun., Jan. 8, 2016

Men dressed as the Three Kings make their way down Southwest 8th Street during the annual Three Kings Day Parade in Little Havana on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016.
A Doral Police motorcade makes its way down Southwest 8th Street during the annual Three Kings Day Parade in Little Havana on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Miami Southridge High School marching band performs in the annual Three Kings Day Parade in Little Havana on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016.
Franklin Santiago, 43, of Hialeah, watches the Three Kings Day Parade in Little Havana with his children, Samantha, 5, center, who took a quick nap, and Sebastian, 7, far right. Miami broke out its jackets and sweaters Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016 as cool weather moved in.
Cool weather made for a parade of jackets, sweaters and coats as attendees watched the annual Three Kings Day Parade in Little Havana on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016.
As the weather warmed up, Camilla Sevilla, 4, removed her sweater as she and her family attended the annual Three Kings Day Parade in Little Havana on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016.
A City of Miami police motorcade travels westbound on Southwest 8th Street during the annual Three Kings Day Parade in Little Havana on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016.
