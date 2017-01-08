Three Kings Day Parade closing streets in Little Havana

Miami sure knows how to have a parade.
At noon Sunday, the annual Three Kings Day Parade marches through Little Havana on Calle Ocho from 4th to 17th avenues.
But along with the fun, come the detours.
Police began closing down areas streets early Sunday morning. Eastbound traffic, including Miami-Dade Transit bus service, on Southwest Eighth Street is being detoured. Expect detours on westbound Southwest Seventh Street.
The parade will end about 4 p.m., but streets will remain closed until 6 p.m., Miami police said.
These are the full list of detours from Miami police:
▪ Eastbound traffic on Southwest Eighth Street from 19th to 4th avenues will be closed. Traffic traveling eastbound on Eighth Street will be detoured north or south at Southwest 19th Avenue.
▪ Southwest 12th and 8th avenues will remain open only for northbound and southbound traffic. There will be no traffic allowed eastbound on Eighth Street.
▪ Miami-Dade Transit buses which normally travel along Eighth Street will be detoured.
▪ · Southwest Seventh Street will remain open westbound to 12th Avenue. At 12th, westbound traffic on Southwest Seventh Street will be detoured northbound.
▪ Residents of the area will be allowed to travel along the north side of Southwest Seventh Street or on the south side Ninth Street.
▪ Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, if they need to travel in the vicinity. Miami police officers will be placed along the road closures to provide assistance.
Comments