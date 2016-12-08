Robber tells supermarket clerk: ‘Don’t be the first one to get shot’

He paced back and forth with one item in his hand before he chose cashier No. 4 at Sedano’s Supermarket in Little Havana.
He placed the item on the conveyor belt, but instead of reaching for cash to pay for it, he lifted his sweatshirt to show the cashier a gun.
Police say he then demanded cash.
“Don’t be the first one to get shot,” police said he told the cashier.
The entire incident, which happened at about 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at 2425 SW Eighth St., was captured on store surveillance cameras.
The man, who was wearing a baseball cap and gray sweatshirt, could be seen lifting his sweatshirt. The woman behind him in line quickly picked up the few groceries she loaded onto the belt up and backed away.
The cashier handed over what appeared to be a stack of cash. He then took off.
Police say the man is between 23 and 30 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 to 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-637 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
