Car crash kills 1, injures 3, ignites gas pumps

One person died and gas station pumps went up in flames after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday on Northwest 27th Avenue.
Hours later, Miami police traffic homicide investigators still shut off a six-block chunk, 14th Street to 20th Street, of the major central Miami-Dade north-south street artery.
According to Herald news partner CBS4, around 4 a.m., a BMW collided with an SUV. While the SUV tumbled down the street, the BMW crashed into the Chevron at 1684 NW 27th Ave., causing some of the pumps to ignite. All of this caused two other cars to crash.
The SUV driver was killed. Miami Fire Rescue took the SUV passenger and two people in the BMW to Ryder Trauma Center.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments