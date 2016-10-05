Bilingual family series launches in Miami with Dia de los Muertos Halloween celebration

1:08 Miami police probe Little Havana shooting after 2 are killed, child is injured Pause

6:29 Deadly stabbing at Little Havana bar shown on surveillance video

1:27 Attempted armored truck robbery foiled by driver

1:38 Miami Police search for armed suspect in Little Havana

1:35 How to have a good time at Calle Ocho

0:41 Celebrating the 18th annual Miracle on the Mile

1:51 Carvalho: Miami-Dade schools closed Thursday and Friday

0:58 Hurricane Matthew slams Cuba

6:42 VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind

2:33 Winslow talks about Heat's preseason win at Wizards