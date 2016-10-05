Bilingual family series launches in Miami with Dia de los Muertos Halloween celebration

The Miami-Dade College’s Koubek Center is making it easier for parents who want their children to be raised bilingual.
The center will launch a bilingual family series, Playtime: Dias de las Familias, at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with a Dia de Los Muertos Halloween celebration. The event is free for the public.
Kathryn Garcia, executive director of MDC Live Arts, says the program will be a good way to motivate children to polish up their Spanish.
“This will be our first playtime Dias de Las Familias event. We wanted to reach out to families in events that are specifically bilingual and who want to raise their children bilingual,” she said. “Its an event that can help parents in those efforts.”
The fun and interactive family days will highlight the diverse arts, crafts, literary histories, and music and dance of the city’s many Hispanic cultures. Children will be invited to sing, dance, create and speak together in Spanish.
“Playtime is about celebrating many Spanish traditions,” she said. “It's an appreciation to all of the cultures in Latin America.”
Just in time for the Halloween season, the series begins with a celebration of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is a popular Mexican event celebrated throughout Latin America.
Dia de los Muertos will feature a puppet parade, face painting and craft making, which include skull masks and more. There will also be live Mexican folkloric music and dance performances and storytelling. Also, there will be a Day of the Dead altar, a musical instrument petting zoo and more. Mexican food will be for purchase too.
“This is a chance to celebrate our heritage,” Garcia said.
The Playtime: Dias de las Familias series runs through March. “The Adventures of Don Quixote” will be performed Nov. 12.
For more information, visit koubekcenter.org.
