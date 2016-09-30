Police seek missing teen girl they say is depressed and suicidal

1:08 Miami police probe Little Havana shooting after 2 are killed, child is injured Pause

6:29 Deadly stabbing at Little Havana bar shown on surveillance video

1:27 Attempted armored truck robbery foiled by driver

1:38 Miami Police search for armed suspect in Little Havana

1:35 How to have a good time at Calle Ocho

0:41 Celebrating the 18th annual Miracle on the Mile

3:04 Belen Jesuit rallies to beat Miami Southwest

0:44 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about the Bengals loss

1:34 Adam Beasley's post-game report

0:57 Ryan Tannehill addresses loss to Cincinnati