Police seek missing teen girl they say is depressed and suicidal

Police are looking for a missing teen girl who they say is depressed and has suicidal thoughts.
Tiffany Giron, 15, was last seen Monday around the 3000 block of Southwest 23rd Street. She was wearing a white polo shirt, beige shorts and blue sneakers. She’s five feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, call Miami Police at 305-603-6310 or 305-603-6300.
If you or someone you know is thinking about harming themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for help at 1-800-273-8255.
