Pedestrian hit by SUV not far from Marlins Park

A man was hit by a SUV late Thursday evening not far from Marlins Park, according to police.
The accident happened at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Street. Police said the man was crossing Northwest 27th Avenue without the right of way. He was hit by a white Chevrolet SUV, which was headed north on 27th Avenue.
Multiple streets were closed, causing big traffic tie-ups in the area. Street closures included: Northwest Seventh Street from 29th Avenue to 26th Avenue and Northwest 27th Avenue from Northwest Fourth Street to Ninth Street.
The pedestrian, who was alert, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. He was rushed into surgery, police said.
