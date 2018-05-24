Rain, hail — now fire. Blaze disrupts a post office, but you'll get mail

An overnight fire at a Key Biscayne shopping center complex sent one firefighter to the hospital, damaged several stores, and has cut power to the mall — including at the Key Biscayne Post Office.
But residents of the island will still have mail delivery Thursday.
According to Debra Fetterly, a regional spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service, the fire did not damage the inside of the post office, which is in the southeast corner of the strip mall at 951 Crandon Blvd.
"The fire was in the northeast section of the shopping center and did not involve the post office," Fetterly said Thursday morning. "Currently, the shopping center complex, including the post office, do not have power.
"At this time, we do not have access to the building — no one in the shopping center complex is allowed in the building," she added. "We have generators standing ready to open for business transactions once access is given. There will be mail delivery today."
According to CBS4, more than 30 firefighters battled the blaze.
The firefighter is being treated for minor injuries.
Key Biscayne Fire Rescue is investigating.
