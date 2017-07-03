David Adams, holding the freshly rescued iguana. The iguana made its way from a plumbing vent to the toilet of Adams’ Key Biscayne home.
David Adams, holding the freshly rescued iguana. The iguana made its way from a plumbing vent to the toilet of Adams' Key Biscayne home. David Adams/Univision

Key Biscayne

July 03, 2017 12:14 PM

Iguana in the toilet is no match for Florida man

By Samantha J. Gross

What would you do if you saw an iguana in the toilet?

A. Scream. B. Call 911. C. Summon the cavalry (in the form of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department Venom Response Team).

David Adams? He took matters into his own hands.

David Adams, donning the gear he wore to rescue the iguana. The iguana made its way from a plumbing vent to the toilet of Adams’ Key Biscayne home.
Armed with old ski gloves, a gas mask and a bulletproof vest, the Univision reporter removed an iguana from his toilet with a beach towel and safely released it into the wild.

“Pest control told me to wear something to protect my eyes from the iguana's spiny tail,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “The gas mask was all I had.”

The critter made its way into Adams’ toilet after it crawled through the plumbing vent on the roof of his Key Biscayne home, he wrote. Although they are not amphibians, invasive iguanas can hold their breath for several minutes underwater and swim up pipes into toilets.

“He hissed at me and had a couple of jaw snaps, but then scampered away to rejoin the reptilian hordes in our neighborhood,” Adams wrote.

