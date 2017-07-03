Body of paddle boarder found after hours-long search off Key Biscayne

The body of a missing paddle boarder was found late Sunday after he had gone missing hours earlier in the waters off Hobie Beach.
The man, a tourist in his 20s, had rented the board from a nearby stand and went out into the water without a life vest, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a man was in the water in distress, said Miami Police spokesman Argemis Colome.
Crews from Miami-Dade, City of Miami and the Coast Guard searched late into the night for the man, whose body was found by divers several hours later.
During the search, the blue lights of police boats reflected off the waters as a helicopter hovered, shining a searchlight.
Police tape blocked off the trailer for SoSUP Key Biscayne, a local paddle board and bicycle vendor.
The Miami-Dade Police homicide bureau is now investigating the case.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 contributed to this report.
