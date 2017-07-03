cteproff@miamiherald.com Carli Teproff
cteproff@miamiherald.com Carli Teproff

Key Biscayne

July 03, 2017 12:29 AM

Body of paddle boarder found after hours-long search off Key Biscayne

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

The body of a missing paddle boarder was found late Sunday after he had gone missing hours earlier in the waters off Hobie Beach.

The man, a tourist in his 20s, had rented the board from a nearby stand and went out into the water without a life vest, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Around 6:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a man was in the water in distress, said Miami Police spokesman Argemis Colome.

Crews from Miami-Dade, City of Miami and the Coast Guard searched late into the night for the man, whose body was found by divers several hours later.

During the search, the blue lights of police boats reflected off the waters as a helicopter hovered, shining a searchlight.

Police tape blocked off the trailer for SoSUP Key Biscayne, a local paddle board and bicycle vendor.

The Miami-Dade Police homicide bureau is now investigating the case.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

RCI boat storage

RCI boat storage 2:43

RCI boat storage
Marina Parc boat storage 2:17

Marina Parc boat storage
Miami Marine Stadium: Save Your Seat 1:58

Miami Marine Stadium: Save Your Seat

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos