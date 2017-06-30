RCI boat storage

According to police, a man entered a Citgo gas station on May 27, 2017, removed a 12-pack of beer from the cooler and proceeded to the counter. As the clerk walked behind the counter the man fled with the beer. The clerk followed the thief outside and began fighting the man. An accomplice joined in the fight and the two crooks began punching and kicking the victim. The suspects then fled on foot. The clerk suffered minor injuries.