Key Biscayne

March 23, 2017 3:33 PM

Scaffold collapse leaves Key Biscayne worker hanging

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A scaffold collapse left a man dangling off a Key Biscayne high rise Thursday afternoon before Miami Fire Rescue workers brought him down.

Two Fire Rescue workers lowered themselves from the roof of the Grand Bay Resort, 430 Grand Bay Drive, to bring down the man. They managed to lower him all the way, 12 floors, according to Herald news partner CBS4 report by Herald news partner CBS4.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

