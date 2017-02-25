Motorcyclist dies after crash with stretch limo on Rickenbacker Causeway, police say

A motorcyclist in his twenties died Saturday evening when he collided with a stretch limousine on the Rickenbacker Causeway, police said.
He was part of a group of bikers headed toward Key Biscayne around 5 p.m, said Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Jennifer Capote. He was the only one injured when he slammed into the driver’s side door of a white limousine leaving the Seaquarium. Rescue workers took the young man to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Capote said doctors pronounced him dead.
Hours after the crash, the dented limousine and crushed bike still lay on the street as investigators pieced together the scene and police directed traffic around the accident.
