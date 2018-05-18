Rabies alert issued for parts of Miami-Dade after a raccoon tested positive

The Florida Department of Health issued a rabies alert for parts of Kendall after a raccoon tested positive for the potentially fatal disease.
The alert includes these areas in the Kendall area of Miami-Dade:
▪ Southwest 152nd Street to the north.
▪ Southwest 187th Street to the south.
▪ Southwest 117th Avenue to the east.
▪ Southwest 137th Avenue to the west.
According to the health department, raccoons and bats are the main wildlife sources of rabies in Florida. Infected animals can expose people, pets, livestock and other wildlife to rabies, most often through bites.
Prevention tips include: avoid direct contact and don't feed wildlife; make sure your pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations; and keep an eye on your pets and children if they are playing outside.
This isn't the first alert for Kendall residents about rabid raccoons in recent years.
Last year, the health department issued Miami-Dade County’s first rabies alert in 16 years in March 2017. Two rabid raccoons were discovered in the Kendall area at the time.
If you think you may have been exposed to a rabid animal contact your doctor and Miami-Dade County Health Department at 305-324-2400 immediately.
Florida Department of Health information: 850-245-4444.
Comments